Starting April 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., shoulders and turn lanes near CenterPoint Energy along Highway 282 in Jordan may be closed to allow for underground utility relocation efforts near the intersection with Creek Lane.
Two lanes of traffic will be open along the highway and all accesses and turns will remain accessible, however, drivers should expect the possibility of some minor delays.
Beginning April 19, Creek Lane will be closed between Highway 282 and Triangle Lane.
Construction in this area will be ongoing throughout the summer.
For more information, visit the project website, jordanmnengineering.com.