Fire departments responded to an animal barn fire near Oak Crest Elementary School in Belle Plaine Monday afternoon, according to dispatch communications.
Units from Belle Plaine, Jordan and New Prague were dispatched to a fully-engulfed structure fire in the 23000 block of Oakcrest Trail at 2:42 p.m. Monday, April 19 according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival responders witnessed the corner of the large barn on fire. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading and completely extinguished it. Several chickens died in the fire, but all other animals were evacuated.
“We are thankful that there were no injuries to the owners of the barn or first responders,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family as they recover from the damage to their barn and the loss of their animals.”
No foul play is currently suspected. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Belle Plaine Fire Department.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Belle Plaine, New Prague and Jordan Fire Departments, and the Belle Plaine Police Department