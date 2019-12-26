The man whose Scott County rape charges were dropped in November is in prison this month for violating probation in Carver County case by failing to meet his predatory offender registration requirements.
On Dec. 2, Austin Jeffrey Jones, 27, was sentenced to 31 months at the Minnesota Correction Facility in St. Cloud for failing to register his location after he became homeless in 2018. Jones was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in December 2010, when he was 18.
Jones could be released in late January. Minnesota uses determinate sentencing instead of a parole board system, meaning inmates serve two-thirds of their sentence incarcerated and the last third on supervised release.
During sentencing, District Judge Eric Braaten awarded Jones 581 days for the time he spent in Scott County Jail. The combination of determinate sentencing and credited days reduces Jones’ sentence to 50 days in prison.
Jones had been the lead suspect in the rape of a 20-year-old woman near the SCALE facility in Jordan in August 2018 until the Scott County Attorney’s Office found a mistake in DNA lab results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Following the dismissal of the Scott County case, Jones returned to Carver County on the probation violation charge.
When Scott County Sheriff’s officers encountered Jones in August 2018 following the discovery of the rape victim, he was required to register with law enforcement in the area where he was staying within 24 hours and report in person on a weekly basis to law enforcement.
Jones’ attorney Robert Sicoli argued in the Scott County case that Jones wasn’t staying in Shakopee or anywhere else in Scott County for more than 24 hours when officers arrested him. Sicoli wrote in a memo to the court that the defense had proof from a surveillance video from a Plymouth gas station that showed Jones several hours before his arrest.
County attorneys pushed back on Sicoli’s request to dismiss the charge, writing to the court that they had evidence from Jones’ phone records that “show he was in Scott County consistently from August 1-August 7, 2018.”