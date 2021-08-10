The Jordan Police Department added a new member to its ranks on Aug. 5 when Bailey Holasek was sworn in as an officer and served on her first shift. The Jordan Independent asked her a few questions to get to know her and how she arrived at JPD.
What's your age and city of residence?
I am 25 years old and currently live in Arlington.
Where did you grow up? What drew you to the Jordan Police Department?
I grew up in Chaska, graduated from Chaska High School in 2014, and still have family living in the area. I’ve been coming to Jordan since I was young and have always loved the small town feel and the strong sense of community. I have followed the Jordan PD for several years and have always loved seeing the way they interact with the community and how involved they are in crime awareness and prevention. These were all qualities I was looking for when choosing a department to continue my career with.
Why did you choose a career in law enforcement, and how long have you been a police officer?
I fell into the law enforcement career unexpectedly in college when I realized I did not like my original major. The more classes I took, the more I realized this was what I wanted my future career to be and have loved every minute of it! I have been a police officer for a little over two years, spending the last few years working for the city of Arlington.
What are you looking forward to in your first week at JPD?
In my first week with the JPD, I am most looking forward to meeting members of the community and getting more familiar with the area. There are so many areas of the city that I did not know existed and have enjoyed getting to see the hidden gems Jordan has to offer!
What do you like to do in your time off?
In my time off, I spend most of my time outdoors. I love to go hunting, fishing, camping, and anything I can do to stay outside. I grew up playing softball and enjoy to stay active in my days off as well!
What's a fun fact about you that someone might not guess when they first meet you?
A fun fact about me that not many people know is I was born with webbed feet! It does not help me swim better, but it runs in the family!