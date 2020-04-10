A 57-year-old Jordan man was arrested on felony drug charges Monday by the Jordan Police Department and Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, the Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.
Pedro Gil Garcia was arrested in Jordan on the afternoon of April 6 for violating a no contact order and felony first-degree sale and possession of 1.2 kilos of methamphetamine. Garcia is being held in Scott County Jail.
"During these challenging times, law enforcement is still actively pursuing criminals and I am grateful for the outstanding work by everyone involved in this case," Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a April 10 press release. "I am glad we were able to arrest this suspect and seize these deadly narcotics before they were distributed into our community."
The sheriff's office said the arrest is part of an ongoing drug investigation.