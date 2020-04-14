A 52-year-old Jordan man has been charged in Scott County District Court for a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and for violating a no contact order after police say he purchased 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico.
Pedro Gil Garcia was arrested on April 6 by the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force and Jordan Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Friday, April 10.
If convicted of the drug charges, both felonies, Garcia faces a maximum of 70 years and $2 million in fines.
According to the criminal complaint:
Homeland Security special agents informed the drug task force on March 31 that a FedEx parcel containing 1.2 kilos of meth was intercepted at the international mail facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The parcel, which originate from La Cruz Puebla, Mexico, was addressed to Garcia's residence on Jennifer Lane in Jordan.
On April 6, officers obtained a search warrant for Garcia's cellphone and found a photo of the FedEx package label on his phone, along with photos of receipts showing payments and photos of controlled substances.
On April 8, a drug task force agent repackaged and delivered the parcel to Garcia's address, leaving it at the door after no one answered. Five hours later, Garcia entered the residence in violation of the no contact order, but did not retrieve the parcel. He left the residence with a white bag.
Officers stopped Garcia's vehicle on County Road 9 and recovered a bag containing 28 grams of meth, a concealed bag containing 45.1 grams of meth, a digital scale and a receipt showing a $1,000 payment to a name similar to sender of the parcel. Additionally, a bag in Garcia's pocket field-tested positive for meth.
In total, 73 grams of meth was recovered from the vehicle. The price of methamphetamine, according to the 2019 BCA narcotic price list, is $96 per gram.
Garcia made a statement to law enforcement, confirming his address was the residence on Jennifer Lane, but stated he did not enter the residence that day because of the no contact order. When officers told Garcia they observed him entering the house, he said he did go in the house, knowing there was no one home, to pick up clothes and cash.
Officers told Garcia they searched his phone and knew about the package. Garcia told officers that the sender mails him packages after they receive his payment. He said he then gives the meth to a couple other people and that he communicates with the sender via Facebook and that the sender always stays in Mexico.
Garcia is being held in Scott County Jail. The sheriff's office said the arrest is part of an ongoing drug investigation.
"During these challenging times, law enforcement is still actively pursuing criminals and I am grateful for the outstanding work by everyone involved in this case," Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in an April 10 press release. "I am glad we were able to arrest this suspect and seize these deadly narcotics before they were distributed into our community."