The Jordan Police Department will take an educational approach to “enforcing” Gov. Tim Walz’s statewide mask mandate, Chief Brett Empey said this week.
“We’re not taking any direct enforcement toward that executive order, it’s a petty misdemeanor,” Empey said. “It’s civil, it’s not criminal.”
The executive order, which went into effect over the weekend, states Minnesotans must wear a face covering in indoor businesses and public settings. It includes private and public businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, public transportation and schools.
Empey said officers will respond to complaints in public buildings by advising violators of the executive order and offering them a mask.
“If they choose to take it, wonderful; if they don’t, they don’t,” he said.
But responses may vary depending on some circumstances. If a business owner files a complaint, for exaple, officers may ask the person to leave the building.
“If a person refuses to wear a mask it’s the right of the business owner to ask us to (issue a trespass order to) that person from the business,” Empey said. “...If they refuse to leave after being advised of the trespass order we would either have to give them a citation and potentially, if they refuse to leave, take them into custody.”
So far, the police department hasn’t received any complaints since the governor’s announcement.
“The last thing we want to do is arrest somebody or give a ticket,” Empey said. “We hope for compliance, obviously. Wearing a mask is not the most comfortable thing in the world — I’m well aware of that — but I think it’s the socially responsible thing to do at this point.”