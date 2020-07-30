The Jordan Police Department is investigating a series of property damage incidents that occurred in the Timberline neighborhood this week.
Between Sunday July 26 and Wednesday July 29, suspects damaged solar panels, a political sign and slashed the side of five above ground pools.
"It appears a knife is probably being used to put multiple punctures in the side of these soft above ground pools," Police Chief Brett Empey said. "Of course they drain out and they're useless once they've been cut. They're not just being cut once, it's multiple punctures and slices.
Empey said the vandalism has occurred overnight and hasn't spread outside the Timberline development, which is home to 173 residential properties. Timberline residents can help prevent further incidents by installing motion lights and cameras, or by reviewing camera footage, Empey added.
The Jordan Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incidents to call the department office at 952-492-2009 or submit an anonymous tip through the Jordan Tips app or online.