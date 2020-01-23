The Jordan Police Department put out a statewide alert for a stolen vehicle this week after a black 2011 Kia Sportage was reported stolen from outside the Holiday gas station on Triangle Lane in Jordan.
The owner of the vehicle told police he parked the car outside the gas station and left the keys inside the vehicle. The owner did not report leaving any significant valuables inside the car. Police released surveillance camera photos of the suspect on social media this week, but have since been unable to identify or locate him.
"We have not identified the male yet, we've put out a statewide crime alert on that as well, trying to see if any other law enforcement agencies may know this person and can identify him off the picture," Police Chief Brett Empey said. "... We really have no more leads at this point unless more information comes to light. "
Anyone who has information on the suspect should call the Jordan Police Department. If the vehicle is spotted, however, it's best to call 911.
Empey said car thefts happen more frequently in the area than people may assume and are usually attributed to a couple simple motives.
"Sometimes people steal them just because they need to get somewhere and abandon them. Sometimes they're stolen to strip them down and sell parts," Empey said. "What the case is here, I'm not sure."
He recommends residents take simple precautions by always locking car and house doors and keeping garages closed.
"Most crimes are crimes of opportunity and that's what this was," Empey said. "We need to do what we can to prevent those crimes from happening, which means lock our doors all the time."