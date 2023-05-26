SCSO patch

A 16-year-old from Jordan died Thursday night after the vehicle he was in lost control and struck a power pole anchor cable.

The teenager, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, was in a Jeep Wrangler with four other passengers when they lost control of the vehicle at a sharp curve on Valley View Road in Sand Creek Township, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle left the road and struck a power pole anchor cable causing the vehicle to flip onto its side. The teenager who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene.

