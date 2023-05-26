A 16-year-old from Jordan died Thursday night after the vehicle he was in lost control and struck a power pole anchor cable.
The teenager, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, was in a Jeep Wrangler with four other passengers when they lost control of the vehicle at a sharp curve on Valley View Road in Sand Creek Township, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle left the road and struck a power pole anchor cable causing the vehicle to flip onto its side. The teenager who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene.
The three other passengers, all under the age of 18, were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jordan Police Department, Jordan Fire Department, and Ridgeview EMS. The investigation into the crash is being carried out by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
In a press release, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen urged safety measures when driving, especially heading into Memorial Weekend.
“Last night’s tragic crash, claiming the life of a young passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, is a painful reminder of the importance of this simple safety measure,” Hennen said. “As we enter the summer season with increased activity and more drivers on the road, especially during the Memorial Day weekend filled with celebrations and high school graduation festivities, it is crucial that we exercise caution and prioritize safety."