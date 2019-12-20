A strong response for volunteer emergency medical technicians means Jordan's local ambulance service could be up and running as early as February.
The Jordan City Council reached an agreement with Ridgeview Medical Center in August for an ambulance to be stationed in Jordan. The city currently receives emergency medical service from Ridgeview Ambulance Service, whose nearest advanced life support ambulances are housed in and dispatched from Belle Plaine.
A locally-based basic life support ambulance, staffed by volunteers, is projected to lower response times and improve safety for area residents. Under the terms of the agreement, EMTs will become Ridgeview employees and the city of Jordan will subsidize the wages and other start-up costs.
In September, the city put out a call for volunteers. City Administrator Tom Nikunen said the response was excellent. About 24 people attended a meeting at the Jordan Fire Department, expressing interest in volunteering.
"We were absolutely pleased with the amount of people that stepped forward to serve our community and sign up to be EMTs," Nikunen said.
Ultimately, 19 people followed through on the process — seven of which are already certified EMTs. They will only have to attend training on Ridgeview's equipment and procedures.
The 12 non-certified volunteers entered a training program in October at Crown College in St. Bonifacius. Training costs totaled $17,400, with each trainee contributing $500. That sum will be refunded by the city if the trainee becomes certified and volunteers at the Jordan ambulance for one year.
A $6,000 grant from the Timothy L. Correll Foundation was issued in October to help fund the total cost of training, with the city paying the remaining difference. The foundation also gave volunteers the opportunity to apply for $500 training grants to help cover their own expenses associated with training.
"We know that not everyone can afford the out-of-pocket costs of enrolling in the program, and we didn’t want qualified applicants to miss out on this great opportunity," said Karen Correll, executive director and co-founder of the foundation, in October.
The course wrapped up in mid-December, so now the trainees need to pass a certification test to join the seven certified volunteers in Ridgeview's training program. After that, the service should be up and running.
The long-term viability of the program relies on how active and available volunteers are, Nikunen said. Right now, he's hopeful the 19 prospects will be enough to provide Jordan with quicker emergency medical service.
"We're hopeful a great percentage of the 12 who took the course will (pass). All of them would be perfect, but nine to 10 would be good too — we hope all of them are successful," Nikunen said.
The ambulance will be housed at the Jordan Fire Department for the time being. Nikunen said the city will reconsider plans for a permanent garage after the ambulance service completes a six-month trial period.