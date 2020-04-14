Jordan's long-awaited local ambulance began offering emergency medical service at 6 a.m. Monday, April 13, potentially shaving seven to eight minutes off the average response time.
The locally-based basic life support ambulance, staffed by 16 on-call volunteers, is projected to lower response times and improve safety for area residents. Under the terms of the agreement, EMTs are Ridgeview employees and the city of Jordan subsidizes the wages and other start-up costs.
"I'm told we have pretty good daytime coverage, too," City Administrator Tom Nikunen said. "A couple people work in town and their employers are allowing them to be on-call as an EMT during the day ... that's extremely helpful."
The Jordan City Council and Ridgview Ambulance Service reached an agreement in August 2019 for an ambulance to be stationed in Jordan. The nearest Ridgeview ambulance was previously housed in and dispatched from Belle Plaine. Jordan will continue to receive service from the Belle Plaine ambulance, which remains the nearest advanced life support ambulance.
Initial volunteers included firefighters and certified EMTs, as well as 12 non-certified volunteers who entered a training program last fall at Crown College in St. Bonifacius. Training costs totaled $17,400, with each trainee contributing $500. That sum will be refunded by the city once a certified trainee volunteers at the Jordan ambulance for one year.
A $6,000 grant from the Timothy L. Correll Foundation was issued in October to help fund the total cost of training, with the city paying the remaining difference. The foundation also gave volunteers the opportunity to apply for $500 training grants to help cover their own expenses associated with training.
The long-term viability of the program relies on how active and available volunteers are, Nikunen said. Right now, with a substantial group of volunteers and a reduced number of calls — the latter likely due to the statewide shelter-in-place order — Nikunen is hopeful the 16 EMTs will be enough to provide Jordan with quicker emergency medical service.
"I think Ridgview and the city are as pleased as we could be with the result so far," Nikunen said.
The ambulance will be housed at the Jordan Fire Department for the time being. The city will reconsider plans for a permanent garage after the ambulance service completes a six-month trial period.
Nikunen said local EMTs are following Ridgview's COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and cleaning the ambulance after responding to each call.