A Scott County judged ordered that a Montgomery man charged with assault and making terroristic threats must be undergo a mental health evaluation before proceeding in the legal process, according to court documents.
Judge Charles Webber ordered that Jared Scott Herman, 38, must be evaluated for mental illness and be evaluated for competency to stand trial at an Aug. 10 hearing.
Herman was charged on June 3 with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making terroristic threats, both felonies, after he allegedly crashed a vehicle in Jordan's Sand Creek and was then found naked by police officers, who used a Taser on him, according to court documents. The maximum sentences for Herman's charges could result in 12 years in prison and up to $24,000 in fines.
Police went to the 500 block of Broadway Street in Jordan at around 6 p.m. on June 2 to respond to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into Sand Creek, according to a criminal complaint. A woman who was with Herman told police she made several attempts to stop Herman from crashing into objects and other vehicles, eventually grabbing the wheel to prevent the vehicle from hitting a tree. The vehicle landed in Sand Creek.
Herman's next hearing will be Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. to review the findings of the evaluation.