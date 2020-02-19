The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to a fatal single-vehicle crash on County Road 28 in Lanesburgh Township, south of New Prague, that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old driver.
The driver was traveling eastbound on 320th Street (County Road 28) near 151st Avenue (County Road 3) at about 4:45 p.m. and lost control due to ice and snow on the road, according to a Feb. 19 press release from the sheriff's office. The vehicle slid across the westbound lane and entered the north ditch, where the vehicle began to roll and struck a tree. The collision caused severe damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver, a 17-year-old Lonsdale resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's department is still investigating the crash. Assisting agencies were the New Prague Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Montgomery Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.