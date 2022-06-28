The Scott County Sheriff’s Office encourages local neighborhoods to celebrate Night to Unite on Aug. 2.
The annual celebration is statewide, taking place annually the first Tuesday of August. Night to Unite’s primary goal is to strengthen relationships among neighbors, as that is thought to reduce crime, according to a Scott County press release.
Neighborhoods that register for Night to Unite can celebrate with sidewalk chalk, folding chairs, music, cookouts, hot dogs and burgers.
In Scott County, Sheriff Luke Hennen, K-9 Deputy Floyd, patrol deputies, 911 dispatchers, correctional officers and reserve deputies will be making appearances at Night to Unite parties.
“Night to Unite gives us the opportunity to meet with our citizens and discuss ways we can help each other prevent crime in our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Hennen stated. “The partnership between law enforcement and community is the key in continuing to make Scott County a great, safe place to live."
Neighborhoods are asked to submit registration forms by July 23. This ensures that Sheriff's Office personnel will be able to attend each neighborhood. Registration forms are available on the Scott County website, and can be found by searching “2022 Night to Unite Registration.”