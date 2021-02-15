Plans for two construction projects, a roundabout and a parking lot, were approved at the Feb. 1 Jordan City Council meeting.
A roundabout on Creek Lane approaching Highway 282 in Jordan has been in talks for months, but final plans were approved by the council at its most recent meeting.
The roundabout project will include other improvements to Creek Lane, including the addition of a third lane on Creek Lane to accommodate future and current traffic volumes. A new eight-foot-wide trail along the west side of the street will also be added.
Access from the Radermacher’s parking lot to Highway 282 will be moved. Some new signage will be added, including a “Welcome to Jordan” monument facing eastbound traffic along Highway 282.
Between grants and other sources of funding for the project has been fully-funded, City Engineer Mike Waltman said.
In total, it will cost a little over $3.4 million.
It will be paid for by $1.785 million in grant funding, primarily from MnDOT and the Scott County CDA, as well as about $1.3 million in Municipal State Aid Construction Funds. What remains, $329,764, will be sourced directly from Jordan residents, the council agenda item said.
Bidding was authorized at the Feb. 1 meeting, and by early March, prospective bidders will be able to place contract offers for the project’s construction.
Construction will take place in phases from May through November, City Engineer Mike Waltman said.
Also approved at the meeting was the purchase agreement for a parking lot that will go behind the Pickled Pig building at 205 Broadway Street and the buildings at 209 and 213 Broadway Street.
This parking lot will feature 35 new parking spots that both the public and businesses can use.
The fiscal impact for the parking lot is $90,000 from the city.
Alley re-paving projects throughout the city are still under discussion by the council and may continue to come up at future meetings, Waltman said.
Waltman said the plans for both projects have the same goal: To help facilitate traffic through Jordan and make transportation easier — and safer.
“It’s a safety improvement for our city, along with reducing delays,” said Waltman.
Waltman said the roundabout project in particular readies the area for a future interchange project, which is still a few years out.
There will be a public hearing in early April where Jordanites can learn more about the Creek Lane project and voice their questions and concerns.
For more information on this and other projects happening in Jordan, visit bit.ly/3aZSu2v.