The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls April 17-24. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Missing Person: Officers were called for a missing child in the 700 block of Olympic Hill Court. Officers were advised that this is not like the boy and that he normally checks in frequently before going anywhere. The officers later found the boy returning home. The boy and his parents were advised of options for tracking purposes and the boy was advised on asking for permission before going anywhere.
Suspicious Activity: On an unrelated call, an officer located three vehicles occupied by teenagers. There was an exchange of unknown goods between two of the teenagers and none of them would admit to it. The officer located and stopped two of the three vehicle’s occupants, one of whom smelled strongly of marijuana. A teenage boy stated he was giving the girl his Chromebook charger.
Medical: An officer responded to Wood Circle for a woman experiencing a medical emergency. She was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center via Ridgeview EMS.
Medical: An officer responded to a Second Street Apartment for a mental health medical call. The officer spoke with the woman who was concerned about a possible pending eviction. The officer advised the woman on the eviction process and her rights as a tenant.
Threats: Officers spoke with a boy on the phone about threats he was receiving via text messages. The suspect was texting him saying that he was going to “SWAT” the home and disable his Wifi. Officers were unable to locate any information about the owner of the suspect phone number and the boy was advised to block the caller and avoid any future contact with them. Extra patrols in area requested.
Medical: An officer responded to an Olympic Hills Court residence for a medical emergency. Jordan Police and Jordan Fire assisted Ridgeview EMS. The woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Medical: Officers were called to the 300 block of 2nd Street East for a woman having a medical situation. Officers arrived and assisted Ridgeview EMS. The woman was intoxicated and released into the custody of a sober party.
Theft: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Kasota Street for a report of a theft of an air conditioning unit. An unattached new air conditioning unit was taken from a new building site over the weekend. Total loss is $1,200. There is no suspect information.