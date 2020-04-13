The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls April 2-5. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 2
THREAT: Police received a threat report from a caller in Valley Green Park at 4:37 p.m. Information was collected for a report.
April 5
MISSING: Police responded to the report of a missing girl on Vine Street at 12:10 a.m. The girl was later located at a residence in Minneapolis.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Second Street at 8:03 a.m. The man was coughing, had a possible fever and experienced difficulty breathing. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the man to a medical facility.
TRAFFIC: Police received report of a hit and run accident that occurred April 3 on Seville Drive. A man told police he didn't realize he'd backed up into a parked car. Both parties told police they would settle the accident civilly.