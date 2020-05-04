The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls April 21-26. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 21
DRUG: Police responded to Triangle Lane at 10:25 p.m. and charged a man for possession of fifth-degree controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
April 22
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to the report of property damage at a residence on Rice Street at 8:11 p.m. The reporting person told police he had a video of kids stomping his flowers. The man told police he would drop the video off at the station when he returned to town. He requested an extra patrol during the day, stating it has been an ongoing issue.
April 24
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance on Olympic Hills Court at 4:45 p.m. During the disturbance, which was between a man and woman, a window was damaged but the property owner declined to cooperate with criminal charges. The rest of the disturbance was verbal.
April 26
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report in 8:06 a.m. It was reported that a pair of license plates were stolen. Information was collected for a report and the plates were reported as stolen.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a hit and run crash in Valley Green Park at 7:28 p.m. The incident is under investigation.