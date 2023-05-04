The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Fire: Officers were dispatched for a structure fire at a residence in Valley Green Park. Officers arrived and found the residence fully engulfed in flames and ensured all parties inside had exited the building. Officers then provided scene security and traffic control for the Jordan Fire Department.
Medical: An officer was called for a medical emergency on Second Street for a report of a man in pain due to a recent surgery. The officer arrived and assisted with medical care until the man was transported to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
Juvenile: A boy stuck a metal item into an outlet, shocking himself. Parents were advised and requested the boy be sent to the hospital. Ridgeview EMS responded and transported the boy to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Juvenile: Officers responded to Valley Green Park to a report of juveniles starting a fire in the woods. The fire was extinguished prior to officers arrival and the juveniles were later located and spoken to about the incident and the dangers that could arise from continuing behavior.
Medical: Officers responded to the 900 block of Trellis Street for a report of a man experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Police and Jordan Fire assisted Ridgeview ambulance and the man was transported to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Obscenity: While on an unrelated call, an officer was approached by a woman who advised there was a man urinating in the nearby parking lot. The officer located an intoxicated, adult man who admitted to urinating in the parking lot. The man was with a sober party who took him home. The man as also advised that at this time the officer was not taking enforcement action.