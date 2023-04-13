The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nuisance: An officer was dispatched for a solicitor complaint on the 700 block of Herbert Street for a report of a roofing company soliciting without a permit. The officer checked the area and the subject was no longer there
Harassment: An officer was approached by a woman on Sunset Drive who wanted to report that she was receiving unwanted text messages from a man. The woman stated that the text messages were not threatening and that she wasn’t in fear for her safety. The woman stated that she had told the man to stop texting her on multiple occasions but he continued to send her text messages. The officer advised the woman of her options and the process for obtaining a restraining order.
Weapons: An officer responded to Syndicate Street for a weapons complaint. The officer located two suspects and determined they were shooting a pellet gun. The officer then advised on the city ordinance and took possession of the pellet gun for safekeeping until the subjects’ guardians could pick them up.
Drug: An officer observed a vehicle driving without a passenger taillight near Highway 169 and AutoNation. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and located felony level drugs in a subsequent search.
Noise Complaint: An officer responded to the 200 block of Valley Green Park for a noise complaint. The officer spoke with involved parties who advised they were wrapping up a birthday party and turned the music off. The officer requested that they try to be quiet as they walk home to avoid disturbing other neighbors.