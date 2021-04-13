The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls April 6-12. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 6
TRAFFIC: A two-vehicle crash was reported at U.S. Highway 169 and Highway 282 at 2:10 p.m. A woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
April 9
DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to the 600 block of Varner Street at 12:07 a.m. for a disturbance. A highly-intoxicated man was placed on a transport hold and was transported by Ridgeview Ambulance to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
THEFT: An officer received a call for a theft of a flag at 2:49 p.m. on Creek Lane. The officer took information for a report.
DWI: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding at 11:08 p.m. near Rice and Second streets. The officer determined the driver to be under the influence and the driver was arrested for DWI.
April 10
THEFT: Police received a report of a fuel drive off in the area of Broadway Street at 2:56 p.m. The reporting party said a woman came into the business to make a purchase prior to pumping fuel. A voicemail was left with the vehicle owner requesting a call back.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers received a call for property damage on Water Street at 6:18 p.m. Someone spray painted the windows and part of a car. Information was received for a report.
April 12
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police were notified of a property damage that occurred near Mill Street and Highway 21. The reporting party’s vehicle was damaged. An officer took information for a report.