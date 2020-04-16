The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls April 6-7. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 6
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call at a residence on Bridle Creek Drive at 8:33 p.m. It was suspected that a man overdosed on an opiate drug. Ridgeview Ambulance Service responded to the call.
April 7
DEATH: Police responded to the report of a narcotics overdose at a residence on Bridle Creek Drive at 5:55 a.m. The man died after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts. Ridgeview Ambulance Service and Jordan Fire Department also responded.
OBSTRUCTION: Police responded to the report of a no contact order violation at 8:33 a.m. Officers gathered information from a woman who said a domestic abuse no contact order was violated in the area of Oday Drive.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on First Street West at 5:09 p.m. A woman had a fever, cough and experienced difficulty breathing. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to a medical facility.
ASSAULT: Police responded to a disturbance on Vine Street at 9:11 p.m. A girl was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Scott County Jail.