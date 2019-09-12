The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 26-Sept. 4:
Aug. 26
DRUGS: Police stopped a vehicle in Valley Green Park for speeding at 11:51 p.m. The vehicle was searched after an odor of marijuana was detected. The man and woman in the car were cited for possession.
Aug. 28
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wood Street near Second Street at 5:03 p.m. One of the vehicles had a flat tire and needed to be towed from the scene. Police provided insurance exchange forms to both parties. There were no injuries.
Aug. 29
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on First Street and Highway 21 at 12:11 p.m. Police recorded damage and license plates of both vehicles. There were no injuries.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Vine Street at 2:39 p.m. A girl was arrested for domestic assault.
Aug. 30
THEFT: Police received information regarding an overnight theft from a vehicle on Pinehurst Lane. The information was included in a report.
DWI: Police responded to a report of a vehicle driving over a curb and hitting a parking post on Broadway Street South at 10:20 p.m. Police arrested the driver for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated (controlled substance) and transported them to Scott County Jail.
Sept. 1
MEDICAL: Police responded to First Street at 1:09 a.m. for the report of an intoxicated woman. Police found the woman to be heavily intoxicated and transported her to St. Francis Regional Medical Facility in Shakopee for further evaluation.
Sept. 2
OBSTRUCTION: Police responded to Wood Ridge Court at 4:24 p.m. for the report of order for protection violation. The incident is under investigation.
Sept. 3
ACCIDENT: Police responded to a single vehicle property damage crash at 3:49 a.m. Police found a driver struck and glanced off the center median and entered the ditch. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
THEFT: Police responded to Seville Drive at 9:55 a.m. for a theft report. The incident is under investigation.
Sept. 4
DISTURBANCE: Police met with school staff at 8:21 a.m. regarding a verbal altercation that occurred between a woman and man on Sept. 3 at Jordan High School. The reporting person said he was concerned about his safety and future altercations between the two parties. Police advised the man of his options. Police and school staff later advised the woman of appropriate conduct inside a school setting.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on First Street West at 1:32 p.m. Police assisted and Ridgeview Ambulance Service and they transported the woman to an area hospital.