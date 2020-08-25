The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 11-17. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 11
TRAFFIC: Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash that occurred on Aug. 9 in the area of Triangle Lane at 12:45 p.m. The reporting party has no suspect information and no video footage was available.
THEFT: Officers received a call regarding a theft concern at 1:26 p.m. The reporting party said there is a woman who runs on Hillside Drive who takes rocks from her and her neighbor’s boulevard while she runs. The reporting party did not know the name of the subject and was advised to call when the incident is occurring.
Aug. 13
ASSAULT: Officers rsponded to an address in Valley Green Park at 7:20 p.m. for a report of a juvenile male assaulting another juvenile male. One of the juveniles was taken into police custody and resleased to his parents later.
Aug. 14
THEFT: Officers responded to a theft report on Lodge Drive at 11:35 p.m. The reporting party advised a juvenile had stolen from him. Officers made contact with the juvenile’s mother and confirmed the mssing item was at their residence. The item was returned to the reporting party, who did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
Aug 15
TRAFFIC: An officer was dispatched to the area of Creek Lane and Triangle Lane for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries. The officer confirmed no injuries and minor damage to the vehicles. Both parties were provided with insurance exchange forms.
Aug. 16
TRAFFIC: Officers stopped a vehicle for speed in the area of Quaker Avenue and Jennifer Lane at 12:23 a.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noted odors of marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle. A juvenile male driver performed a field sbriety test and was subsequently arrested for drunken driving. The driver was cited for fourth-degree DWI, underage drinking and driving, having an open bottle, possession of drug paraphernalia and for speeding. An adult female passenger and a juvenile male passenger were also cited for underage drinking.
Aug. 18
PROPERTY DAMAGE: A man on Lodge Drive reported property damage to his vehicle that occurred overnight. The man reported his vehicle was parked on the street and multiple pieces of cheese had been smashed on the car sometime overnight. No financial loss as the man was able to clean it up, but due to ongoing property damage issues in the neighborhood, he wanted it documented.
THEFT: Officers responded to the Jordan Police Department for a report of a stolen package. Information was gathered for a report.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers received an email from a woman regarding property damage to her husband’s work van that occurred overnight. The reproting party said she located multiple pieces of cheese stuck to the vehicle. There was no damage, but the reporting party wished to have it documented.
SUSPICIOUS: While on patrol, an officer observed an unoccupied vehicle parked behind Sunset Drive at 11:46 p.m. Upon checking the area, the officer found a couple in the football field who said they were stargazing. The officer advised the couple they were trespassing and they left without incident.