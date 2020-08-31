The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 19-26. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 19
SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to Heritage Trail for a report of suspicious activity at 2:51 a.m. An officer arrived and spoke with a man who said he observed someone attempting to get into his home through the back door. The man said the suspect had long hair, was short and was wearing a white shirt. Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect.
NUISANCE: Police receivd a report that a group of juvenile males were swimming near Lagoon Park at 11:31 a.m. The juveniles were advised the behavior was dangerous.
Aug. 20
THEFT: An officer received a report of a vehicle tab theft at Valley Green park at 5:04 p.m. The caller reported one of his vehicle tabs was stolen and the other appeared to be tampered with. The officer took information for a report.
Aug. 21
BURGLARY: Officers responded to the 100 block of Chad Circle at 7:54 p.m for a burglary report. A woman returned home to find evidence that someone had been in her residence. No items were reported missing.
Aug. 22
DOMESTIC: Officers reponded to a domestic report near West Street at 2:32 p.m. A man was arrested for damage to property, domestic assault and fleeing a police officer on foot.
TRAFFIC: An officer responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at the intersection of 2nd Street East and Broadway Street North at 4:27 p.m. The state patrol arrive a short while after to take information for a crash report.
NUISANCE: An officer responded to a solicitor complaint at 4:40 p.m. on Broadway Street. A caller reported that a man was selling items out of the back of an SUV. The officer found the vehicle, which was unoccupied. the vehicle was full of what looked like personal belonging, but did not look to be prepared for sales. A patron at a nearby business reported a man gave a child a toy from the vehicle, but did not see any sales.
Aug. 25
THEFT: Officers received information from Valley Green Park for a report regarding unauthorized debit card transactions at 7:07 a.m. The report did not indicate how much was stolen.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers responded to a property damage report near Bridle Creek Bay at 7:46 a.m. The reporting party reported a residence was egged around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
THEFT: Officers recieved information at 3:22 p.m. on Syndicate Street regarding unauthorized debit card transactions. The report did not indicate how much was stolen.
Aug. 26
TRAFFIC: Officers witnessed a vehicle veer off the roadway on westbound Highway 282 east of Naylor Avenue. The officer stopped to render assistance and stood by until the Minnesota State Patrol arrived to handle the matter.