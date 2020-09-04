The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 26-Sept. 2. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 26
THEFT: Officers received a call at 5:37 p.m. for a $20 gas drive-off that occurred on Broadway Street. Officers called the suspect who said they used their debit card at the pump and would handle the incident with the business. Officers later called the business which stated the bill had been settled.
Aug. 28
THEFT: Officers received a call for a gas drive-off at 9:50 a.m. on Broadway Street. Officers made contact with the subject who said it was a mistake as the credit card reader must not have read her card correctly. The subject said they would contact the business to settle the bill.
Aug. 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers responded to a report at 7:03 p.m. of property damage on Broadway Street. The reporting party said someone threw items from the skate park into the creek. Public Works was advised.
Aug. 30
THEFT: Officers responded to bicycle theft report at 12:01 p.m. on Water Street. Information was collected for a report.
DOMESTIC: Someone reported a disturbance — a man chasing a woman — at Valley Green Park at 6:59 p.m. Officers investigated and arrested the man for domestic assault.
Sept. 1
THEFT: A theft was reported on Broadway Street at 7:15 a.m. Officers took information for a report. No further details were provided.
Sept. 2
TRAFFIC: Officers responded to the area of Creek Lane North and Sunset Drive at 8:54 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run. The reporting party said he was rear-ended while stopped at the crosswalk. The reporting party had no damage on his vehicle. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers received a complaint at 10:11 a.m. of “Trump 2020” spray painted on the roadway near Aberdeen Avenue. Officers found the damage in the roadway. The Scott County Highway Department was on scene and advised they would handle the manner. The estimate for the cost of cleanup was $100.
Sept. 3
NUISANCE: A woman on Hope Avenue reported at 10:11 a.m. that sometime during the evening hours tomatoes were thrown into her yard, one of them hitting her front door. The reporting party had no suspects and wished to have the incident documented.