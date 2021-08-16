The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 3-9. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 6
BURGLARY: An officer responded to a call for a property damage report on Creek Lane after the reporting party said a vehicle’s window was broken. Police arrived on scene and determined a burglary of the building had occurred. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 8
ASSAULT: Officers spoke with a reporting party at 6:09 p.m. about an assault that took place a few hours prior. The victim was calling from another city and the suspect was in her vehicle traveling to an unknown destination. An alert was issued to attempt to locate the suspect.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers were asked to call the reporting party about damage to his parked vehicle behind a business on Broadway Street at 10:06 p.m. Police arrived on scene and took photographs of the car. No suspects and no known time of incident. Owner was provided the case number for insurance purposes.
Aug. 9
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police were dispatched to the area of Lodge Drive at 10:31 a.m. regarding a damage to property report. The reporting party stated someone damaged a large mailbox pole. Information was received for a report.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: While on patrol, officer located a Biffy on Stonebridge Path at 11:33 p.m. that appeared to have been tipped over. At this time, there is no suspect information.