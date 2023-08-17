The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 7-14. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 7:
DWI: Officers called to assist Scott and Carver County sheriff’s deputies for a traffic complaint of a vehicle that had driven through someone’s property in Carver County. The reporting party followed the vehicle into Jordan and observed the occupants to have beers in their hands. Officers found the vehicle at a business on Triangle Lane. Driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, no driver’s license in possession and obstruction.
Nuisance: Officer received a call for a transient merchant complaint. Officer made contact with the vehicle owner and advised on applicable city ordinances regarding the sale of goods from vehicles.
Theft: An officer responded to the 600 block of Second Street West for a theft report. An unidentified individual had stolen approximately $3,000 in tires and rims from a vehicle.
Aug. 8:
Domestic disturbance: Officers called to the 100 block of Robert Road for a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage: Officer responded to Chad Cir for report of a boy spray painting a patio set. Upon arrival, officer located four vehicles, two bicycles, a playground set and a brick retaining wall had also been painted. Officer spoke with vehicle owners as well as the boy with his mother regarding his actions. Charges not forthcoming due to subject’s age.
Aug. 9:
Fraud: An officer took a fraud report. A man reported he had been victim of an online scam. The officer took a report and an investigation is ongoing at this time.
Suspicious activity: Officer located two parties sleeping in Lagoon Park after park hours. The officer advised them of the ordinance against camping in the park and suggested other options for a place to sleep.
Aug. 10:
Nuisance: Officers responded to Lodge Drive for a solicitor complaint. Officers located solicitor who was cited for soliciting without a permit.
Property damage: While on scene for an unrelated matter, an officer observed a vehicle driving into a local business on Triangle Lane with a gas nozzle still in the vehicle. Vehicle drove around the business, removed the gas pump and attempted to leave the area. Officers located the vehicle as it was turning onto Second Street. Officer stopped and made contact with driver who stated she panicked and did not know what to do. Officers recovered the gas nozzle and confirmed with employees that the subject had paid for her fuel. Officers spoke with manager who advised hose would just need to be re-attached and as long as the subject paid for her fuel, they were not concerned about the cost to re-attach the hose.
Aug. 11:
Nuisance: Officer located a solicitor in the Old Bridle Creek neighborhood. Solicitor advised they had gotten a permit from City Hall this morning but was not wearing the badge. Upon further investigation, officer learned the permit had not yet been approved and the solicitor was unauthorized. Solicitor advised he was aware of a citation the day prior to his coworker but unaware of the other contacts the police had with him. Solicitor was advised to cease any further action and that his permit had been denied.
Aug. 13:
Assault: Officer responded to a residence on Wood Street for an assault/criminal sexual conduct report. Officer spoke with a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and assaulted her. The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital for further evaluation. The incident is under investigation.