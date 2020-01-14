The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Dec. 28-Jan. 6. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 28
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Lillian Street at 10:01 p.m. Officers observed the woman was intoxicated and having difficulty breathing. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Dec. 29
SUSPICIOUS: Police observed a man on a bike outside Jordan Public Schools at 2:04 a.m. The man fled when the officer attempted to investigate. The man was later located at his residence and was issued a citation for fleeing a peace officer.
TRESPASS: Police responded to a trespass call at a residence on Lillian Street at 7:48 p.m. When police arrived a man that was previously inside the residence was now in a vehicle parked outside the house. The man was issued a trespass notice per the request of the homeowner.
Dec. 30
THEFT: Police responded to a gas drive off at Broadway Market at 7:46 a.m. It was reported that a man pumped fuel and left without paying. A letter was sent to the man requesting he pay the outstanding balance.
OBSTRUCTION: Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Broadway Street South at 2:37 p.m. The woman reported a man was acting irrationally and she wanted him to be evaluated by paramedics. The woman told police she did not want to cooperate with their investigation and that the man had warrants for his arrest. The man refused to provide police with any identifying information and was arrested on his warrant and for obstruction of the legal process and was transported him to Scott County Jail.
Jan. 1
SUSPICIOUS: Police observed a vehicle pull into a driveway of a residence on Firethorne Trail at 1:57 a.m. after following it for conduct. The driver turned off the lights and remained in the running vehicle for a considerable amount of time. The officer suspected the driver did this in an attempt evade police. The driver told police he did not know whose residence he was outside and that he was trying to get directions to a house in New Prague. No obvious signs of impairment were observed on the driver. Police cited the man for driving after revocation.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for lane use at 2:33 a.m. The driver subsequently suffered an asthma attack. Ridgeview Ambulance Service provided treatment on scene. The woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated.
DWI: Police observed an intoxicated woman leave a residence at 3:45 a.m. and drive. The woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated.