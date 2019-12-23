The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Dec. 4-17. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 5
ASSAULT: Police responded to multiple driving complaints on Highway 169 at 4:39 p.m. A man was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit and arrested for second-degree assault, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and obstructing the legal process with force.
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to Chad Circle at 6:33 p.m. for the report of a suspicious incident that occurred earlier in the day. The incident is under investigation.
Dec. 8
DWI: Police arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated at 2:01 a.m.
THEFT: Police responded to a gas drive-off at Broadway Market at 11:19 a.m. The reporting person said the suspect entered his reward number into the pump, got distracted and forgot to enter his credit card, thus the pump was activated for inside payment. The reporting person said they believed it was an honest mistake. Police contacted the driver, who stated he would return to the gas station to settle the balance.
ASSAULT: Police responded to an assault on Broadway Street at 3:28 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
Dec. 9
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 10:57 a.m. Police found the vehicle in a ditch and confirmed the driver was not injured. Police assisted in arranging a tow. There was no damage to the vehicle or property.
DRUG: Police responded to the report of a slumper on Triangle Lane at 4:01 p.m. The reporting person said a woman had been passed out in a vehicle for several hours. Police arrested the woman for third degree possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 10
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Sunset Drive at 9:03 a.m. Police located an unoccupied vehicle running with two dogs inside. The reporting person said the vehicle had been running unoccupied since 7:30 a.m. Police located the owner, who was leaving a nearby business, and advised them of state statutes.
Dec. 11
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Second Street West at 12:22 p.m. There were no injuries and minimal damage. Police completed an information exchange.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-op at 2:34 p.m. It was reported that a girl tried to get off a bus and hurt staff. Police assisted the girl off the bus and transported her back to her designated space. It was determined the girl was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police left voicemails for both parents and did not receive a call back. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the girl to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Dec. 16
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Second Street and Creek Lane at 5:41 p.m. One woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. Police provided traffic control and one man was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on Ridge Street at 9:12 p.m. Police located the vehicle and spoke with occupants. A man was cited for open container of alcohol and providing alcohol to person under 21. A woman was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.