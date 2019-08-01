The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls:
July 13
DRUG: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 3:04 a.m. The officer detected marijuana coming from vehicle and located open bottles and a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The woman driving the vehicle was arrested for possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a report of domestic assault at a residence on Ninth Street at 8:22 a.m. The caller reported her son hit her and left the residence. The officer found and returned the boy to the residence. Police determined the incident was a discipline issue and the physical contact happened while the two were struggling over possession of an electronic device. The boy was informed of laws regarding parental rights and advised to go to his bedroom as instructed by his mother.
July 14
CRASH: Police responded to a car versus deer crash on Highway 169 north of Delaware Avenue at 4:14 a.m. The caller’s vehicle was totaled and they arranged for a private tow. No further assistance was needed.
July 15
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for lane violations near Quaker Avenue and Seventh Street at 1:05 a.m. The vehicle stopped, then fled briefly. The man driving the vehicle was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree DWI, obstructing the legal process, open bottle in a vehicle and driving after revocation.
MEDICAL: Police responded to Crestview Circle for a medical call at 6:56 a.m. The officer administered oxygen to the woman until medics arrived and transport her to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Creek Lane at 1:21 p.m. A woman was transported to a hospital by Ridgeview Ambulance Service.
July 16
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 200 block of Water Street at 2:37 p.m. The drivers exchanged information and police confirmed minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries.
July 18
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Fourth Street West at 7:05 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Hillside Avenue at 7:06 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
July 20
SUSPICIOUS: A patrol officer observed a truck and trailer parked in the entrance of a business on Second Street at 1:27 a.m., with a man and woman standing outside the truck. They told the officer they pulled over due to a blown tire. The officer found the man had a warrant in Scott County. He was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report in Valley Green Park at 1:50 p.m. A man and woman reported items were stolen from inside their vehicle overnight.
July 22
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Park Drive at 4:50 p.m. A woman and boy reported a longboard was stolen in Lagoon Park earlier that day.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to the report of ongoing harassment at a residence on First Street at 8:03 p.m. Police served a woman with a trespass notice.
DRUGS: Police responded to reported drug use at a business on Triangle Lane at 10:12 p.m. Police stopped a vehicle with a man and woman. Both were arrested for possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance.