The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Feb. 16-22.
Feb. 17
PROPERTY DAMAGE: An officer responded to a call for a property damage report at 1:58 p.m. on Old Bridge Way. The reporting party advised her neighbor’s mailboxes had been hit and damaged sometime throughout the day, but the reporting party’s mailbox was fine and she did not have any suspect information. Officers advised the reporting party to have the neighbors call should they wish to report the damage.
TRAFFIC: An officer was called to a property damage crash involving two vehicles on Broadway Street North and U.S. Highway 169 at 4:58 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer discovered the crash occurred on the highway, north of Jordan. The Minnesota State Patrol responded and took a crash report.
Feb. 18
TRAFFIC: Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Highway 169 and 173rd Street at 5:48 a.m. There were no injuries. An insurance exchange and state accident report were completed.
Feb. 19
THEFT: A theft was reported on Marion Lane at 3:32 p.m. The reporting party said her packages were stolen. An officer gathered information for a report.
Feb. 20
WEAPONS: Officers responded to an in-progress weapons call on Broadway Street at 4:55 p.m. The reporting party said someone pointed a gun at him. The suspect was no longer on scene. The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 21
TRAFFIC: Police located a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Old Highway 169 at 11:06 p.m. The adult male driver advised the officer there was a private tow en route. No obvious signs of impairment were noted on the driver.