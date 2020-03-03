The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Feb. 14-19. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 14
ASSAULT: Police responded to the report of a domestic assault on O'Day Drive at 11:46 p.m. A man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault (cause fear).
Feb. 17
DRUGS: Police observed a suspicious vehicle and hand-to-hand exchange outside the Holiday gas station at 3:49 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop and found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for related charges.
Feb. 18
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report in the area of Jordan Elementary School at 9:31 a.m. An iPhone and its case, valued at $500, was reported lost/stolen. This matter is under investigation.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on West Street at 8:36 p.m. Police found a man in a mental health crisis, displaying chemical use addiction withdrawal symptoms. The man was placed on a health and safety transport hold and transported by Ridgeview Ambulance Service to 212 Medical Center in Chaska.
Feb. 19
TRAFFIC: Police responded to an accident on Seville Drive at 6:50 p.m. Property damage was minor. There were no injuries.