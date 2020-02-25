The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Feb. 5-13. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 5
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report at Jordan Middle School at 11:32 a.m. Staff told police a student stole candy from a teacher and that his parents requested an officer speak to the boy. An officer previously spoke to the boy regarding a similar incident in October. The boy was given a copy of Minnesota Statute 609.52.
Feb. 8
THEFT: Police responded to a gas drive-off at Broadway Market at 8:32 p.m. Police made contact with the driver, who returned to the station to settle the outstanding balance.
Feb. 9
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Mill Street at 1:55 p.m. The reporting person said his son's vehicle was struck by another vehicle overnight. Police collected details for a report.
Feb. 12
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to the report of an ongoing disturbance on Fourth Street at 9:32 a.m. The reporting person said her neighbor yells profanities at the Metro Mobility bus that stops at her residence, and that is causing the bus company to stop providing service to her family member. Officers advised the reporting person to call the police next time the disturbance is occurring.
ASSAULT: Police responded to an assault at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-op at 1:27 p.m. It was reported that a student assaulted a staff member. Police cited a boy for fifth-degree assault and advised his mother of the citation.
Feb. 13
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report at a business on Second Street West at 1:35 p.m. A report was completed to be reviewed for charges.