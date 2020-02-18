The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Jan. 21-Feb. 3. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 21
DEATH: Police responded to a welfare check on Wood Street at 7:27 a.m. Hennepin County Medical Examiner transported a deceased man from the scene.
Jan. 22
DWI: Police responded to a property damage crash on Ridge Street at 5:54 p.m. It was reported that a driver struck a parked vehicle and was still at the scene. The driver failed a roadside breath test, and later an evidentiary breath test at Scott County Jail. She was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 23
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 169 near the intersection with Second Street West at 5:46 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. A man was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Jan. 25
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to property damage report on Forest Edge Drive at 2:39 p.m. The reporting person said his residence was egged around midnight and he saw saw a white truck with a metal back leaving the area. He said he will notify the police department if there are any damages.
DRUGS: Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a headlamp violation at 6:30 p.m. Officers located a small amount of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in vehicle. The driver was cited and released.
Jan. 28
DWI: Police arrested a woman for probable cause driving while intoxicated at 1:15 a.m. The woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for evaluation and released with a citation for third degree DWI.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report at 1:56 p.m. A girl told police her family's residence was egged. Police sent an email to the girl's mother advising of the report.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway Street South and Old Highway 169 Boulevard at 3:11 p.m. One driver suffered minor injuries to her wrist and face. Minnesota State Patrol arrived and completed a state crash report.
FIRE: Police responded to a snowmobile fire on Broadway Street North at 3:42 p.m. A man was working on the snowmobile and it caught on fire. The man pushed the snowmobile outside so there was no additional damage. Jordan Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Jan. 30
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report at Jordan High School at 8:53 a.m. A pair of shoes was reported stolen.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Water Street at 9:54 a.m. Two city parking signs were stolen.
Jan. 31
OBSTRUCTING: Police investigated a potential domestic abuse no-contact order violation on Falcon Way at 10:13 a.m. A woman was cited for DANCO violation.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call at Valley Green Park at 6:25 p.m. Jordan Fire Department assisted. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Feb. 2
DRUGS: Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with an equipment violation 7 p.m. A search of the vehicle showed indications of narcotics use and resinous marijuana was located in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were released from the scene. The driver will be charged by formal complaint summons.
Feb. 3
OBSTRUCTING: Police received information regarding the violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order at 5:16 p.m. A pick up and hold alert was placed for the suspect and a report was submitted to the Scott County Attorney's Office for criminal charges.