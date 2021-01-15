The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Jan. 1-11. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 1
DRUGS: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Highway 169 at Broadway Street North at 11:42 p.m. The officer found a large amount of resinous marijuana. An woman and juvenile female were charged with drug possession and later released.
Jan. 2
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police received information for a property damage vehicle crash at 6:24 p.m. A street address was not provided. A driver was also cited for following too closely. A crash report was prepared.
Jan. 4
THEFT: An officer took a report at 3:25 p.m. regarding the theft of mail on Green Ash Court.
DRUGS: Police cited a man for driving without headlights, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:10 p.m. A street address was not provided by the police department.
Jan. 10
TRAFFIC: Police observed a vehicle driving on Triangle Lane with no lights on at 12:22 a.m. A man was cited for driving on a cancelled-IPS license and inoperable ignition interlock.
Jan. 11
THEFT: Jordan police received information at 5:47 p.m. regarding the theft of a bicycle from a yard shed on 1st Street. There is no suspect information. The total loss is approximately $149.00.