The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Jan. 20-26. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 21
SUSPICIOUS: Officer responded to a call for a suspicious person with a gas tank walking underneath a bridge at 10:29 a.m. The reporting party advised the person was walking from a gas station, underneath the bridge at U.S. Highway 169, toward the Jordan Police Department. Officer made contact with subject who advised he needed fuel and was walking back home with the fuel he needed.
Jan. 22
SUSPICIOUS: An officer spoke with a man on First Street regarding a possible burglary that occurred overnight. The man said that his neighbors informed him that they believed someone was going into his house between the hours of 8 and 9 p.m. for the past few nights. The man said that the house is vacant and that nothing appeared damaged or missing. The man requested extra patrols.
Jan. 23
TRAFFIC: An officer was called for a vehicle that went off road and was now stuck in snow at 6:17 p.m. The police department did not provide an address. The adult male driver, and lone occupant, was not injured. The officer ordered a private tow for assistance getting out of the ditch and assisted with traffic control.
Jan. 25
DISTURBANCE: Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Jordan police — the school resource officer — were called to Hope Avenue five times to assist with a juvenile male causing a disturbance. In all calls, the officer assisted in speaking to a juvenile and calming them down and helping them follow directions.
Jan. 26
SUSPICIOUS: Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Triangle Lane at 2:05 a.m. A man was identified driving a school bus in a state of disrepair. The man said the bus was being converted to a RV. The man was assisted along his way.