The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Jan. 27-Feb. 2. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 27
SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to a call for suspicious activity. The reporting party said she was contacted via telephone by somebody claiming to be with Social Security and was attempting to obtain information from her. The reporting party said she knew it was a scam and did not provide any information, but wanted to make police aware. The reporting party provided the suspect phone number.
Jan. 28
SUSPICIOUS: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind Subway on Eldorado Drive at 3:57 a.m., after hours. The officer made contact with a man who said he was out looking for cigarette butts. The man was advised of the reason for the stop.
SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to Quaker Avenue at 9:33 a.m. for a suspicious item. Officer arrived and found an old solenoid in a plastic bag. The item was not believed to be dangerous. The reporting party said she would deal with the found item.
SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to the area of 2nd Street and Mertens Street regarding a suspicious male walking on the sidewalk and yelling at 9:59 p.m. Officers made contact with the man who said that he was singing to his music. The adult male was advised of the reason for the stop.
Jan. 29
DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to Triangle Lane at 8:58 a.m. for a report of a man singing and dancing. The officer made contact with the man who voluntarily agreed to go to the hospital. Ridgeview Ambulance arrived and transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Jan. 31
SUSPICIOUS: Officers received a message at 11:25 p.m. from Scott County Dispatch regarding a suspicious phone call to dispatch from the Jordan Police Department administrative line. The caller said he wanted to be shot by police and was at the Taco Bell. Two adult males at Taco Bell were spoken with regarding the incident and were found not to be involved. No further information is available.
Feb. 2
ASSIST: Jordan police assisted the Shakopee Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office at 12:45 a.m. with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop in Shakopee and later crashed at Marystown Road and West 150th Street. The driver committed a burglary of an occupied residence. Perimeter of the residence was held and the driver was taken into custody with the assistance of several agencies and a K9.