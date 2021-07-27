The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 13-19. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 15
THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a business on Broadway Street at 6:05 p.m. for a gas drive off. The officer made contact with an employee who stated they contacted the driver. The driver advised the employee that they will be in later this week to pay.
July 16
OBSTRUCTION: Officers responded to a call for suspicious activity on Broadway Street at 1:36 a.m. A woman reported there was something going on, according to police reports, which did not elaborate further. Officers arrived and investigated the incident. A woman was arrested for domestic violence no contact order violation.
SUSPICIOUS: Officer received a call regarding two adults that were attempting access to a locked vehicle near Sunset Drive and Cedar Lane Drive at 4:47 p.m. An officer in the area and was unable to locate the subjects.
TRAFFIC-INJURY: Police responded to Kipp Drive for a report of a male who was struck by a vehicle at 11:24 p.m. Medical attention was provided to the male until Ridgeview Ambulance arrived on scene and took over care. The male was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
July 17
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police received a call for an attempted theft of an e-bike on Triangle Lane at 4:02 p.m. An officer spoke with the victim who was out $20 for a cut bike lock. Caller advised information only at this time as they wanted the incident documented.
July 18
DRUGS: A man and a woman were both arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on 2nd Street at 5:33 p.m.