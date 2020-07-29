The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 17-21. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 17
MEDICAL: Police responded to the report of a man having COVID-19 conditions at a business on Triangle Lane at 12:51 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service personnel advised the man to visit a hospital.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a hit-and-run crash near Park Drive at 2:05 p.m. Officer located the suspect and issued the driver a citation.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a crash near Triangle Lane at 2:39 p.m. There were no injuries and the crash occurred on private property.
ASSAULT: Police responded to a disturbance on Bradbury Circle at 10:21 p.m. It was reported that a man was struck in the neck with a baseball bat. Officers arrested a man for second-degree assault.
July 21
THEFT: Police responded to the report of stolen license plates on El Dorado Drive at 5:13 p.m. The plates were filed as stolen.