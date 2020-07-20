The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 2-13. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 2
TRAFFIC: Jordan Police assisted Minnesota State Patrol by responding to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 at Second Street West at 3:43 p.m. One of the drivers reported head pain, but there did not appear to be serious injuries.
July 6
THEFT: Police responded to a theft on First Street at 2:33 p.m. Information was collected for a theft report.
July 7
FRAUD: Police responded to a fraud report on First Street at 3:26 p.m. The reporting person said a Texas police department advised them that someone was caught using their ID. Jordan police gathered information for a report.
July 8
DWI: Police responded to a driving complaint on Higheay 169 near Second Street at 12:06 a.m. Police located the suspect vehicle at a business on Triangle Lane and arrested a man for driving while intoxicated.
July 11
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Nolden Lane and Adams Lane at 6:54 p.m. A man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to the report of property damage on Chad Circle at 9:20 p.m. Police gathered information for a report.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft on Stuart Drive at 9:52 p.m. The reporting person said solar-powered tiki torches were stolen from the property.
July 13
THEFT: Police responded to a theft on Waterford Way at 9:45 a.m. It was reported that a wallet was stolen from an unlocked car.