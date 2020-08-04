The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 24-28. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 24
FIRE: Police responded to a house fire on Ninth Street at 1:22 p.m. The home was evacuated before police arrived. Police assisted the Jordan Fire Department on scene.
July 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Chad Circle at 9:57 a.m. The reporting person said someone tampered with their vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Heritage Trail at 1:06 p.m. The reporting person said someone damaged their pool.
July 27
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Heritage Trail at 8:08 a.m. The reporting person said solar lights outside their house were removed overnight and scattered throughout the yard. The lights were not damaged.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Lodge Drive at 1:51 p.m. The reporting person said their Trump yard sign that was cut over the weekend.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Lodge Drive at 11:19 p.m. The reporting person said someone damaged their pool. There is no suspect information at this time.
July 28
DWI: Police responded to suspicious activity at a business on El Dorado Drive at 7:14 p.m. It was reported that a possibly impaired driver left suspicious notes with employees. Police located the driver and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Lodge Drive at 8:21 p.m. The reporting person said someone slashed their pool with a knife overnight. They were unable to provide any suspect information.