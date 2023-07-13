The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 3-10. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Stolen Property: Officers were called out to a civil issue between a buyer and seller of a vehicle on Triangle Lane. The buyer learned there were issues with the vehicle title after the sale was complete. Through investigation, officers learned the vehicle was a stolen motor vehicle out of Texas. Investigation is ongoing.
Animal: An officer was on a routine patrol when a large, white dog was observed on Valley View Drive between 8th and 9th Streets. The officer made contact with the owner of the dog who advised he didn’t know the dog had gone across the road and would bring it back inside.
Theft: An officer was dispatched to the area of Sawmill Road and Old Highway 169 Boulevard for an in-progress theft. The officer located the subject a short distance away as well as the items taken. Follow up to be completed regarding ownership of items.
Medical: An officer responded to the 900 block of Vine Circle for a report of a man experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Police and Jordan Fire assisted Ridgeview EMS and the man was transported to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Welfare Check: Officers responded to a Hillside Drive residence for a welfare check. On arrival, the officers discover a woman having a medical emergency. Ridgeview EMS transported the woman to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Medical: An officer responded to the 100 block of Bradbury Circle for a man experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Fire assisted and Ridgeview EMS transported the man to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.