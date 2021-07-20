The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 5-12. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 6
SUSPICIOUS: An officer spoke with a woman on Hope Avenue in regards to suspicious activity. The woman said her vehicle appeared to have been gone through overnight. The vehicle was left unlocked and the woman said nothing appeared to be stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT: Police were dispatched at 8:17 a.m. for a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred on the 700 block of Leon Street. An officer spoke to the victims and determined the loss to be approximately $4,100. This incident is under investigation along with numerous other thefts from motor vehicles in the area.
THEFT: An officer was dispatched at 8:51 a.m. for a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Bridle Creek Lane. The vehicle owner said items were taken from an unlocked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing along with other related cases.
THEFT: An officer spoke to a man at 9:08 a.m. regarding a stolen bike report. Information was received for a report.
THEFT: Police were dispatched to the area of Firethorne Trail at 10:48 a.m. regarding a theft from motor vehicle report. The reporting party said items were stolen from out of the vehicle. The vehicle was not locked. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the area of Pinehurst Lane at 12:42 p.m. regarding a theft from motor vehicle report. The reporting party said items were stolen from out of the vehicle. The vehicle was not locked. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT: Police were dispatched to the area of Pinehurst Lane at 12:51 p.m. regarding a theft from motor vehicle report. The reporting party said items were stolen from out of the vehicle. The vehicle was not locked. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT: At 4:26 p.m., an officer received a call for a theft from a motor vehicle on Lillian Street. Victim reports approximately $5 in loose change was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
THEFT: Police received a call at 5:13 p.m. for a motor vehicle tampering complaint along Forest Edge Drive. The caller reported that someone went through two of their vehicles overnight. Caller reported nothing missing at this time.
THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Pinehurst Lane at 6:25 p.m. for theft from motor vehicle. The reporting party said items were stolen from out of the vehicle. The vehicle was not locked. The investigation is ongoing.
July 7
WEAPONS: Officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun around in the parking lot of a business at 3:24 p.m. on Triangle Lane. Officers arrived and did not find anything suspicious. After talking to an employee it appears the call was a “swatting” incident and the report was determined to be unfounded.
July 8
BURGLARY: Police responded to an alarm at 1:46 a.m. on Rice Street. Officers located a man on scene along with signs that the man had broken into one of the buildings. The man was arrested for burglary and was sent to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for possible drug ingestion. Jordan Public Works responded and re-secured the building.
SUSPICIOUS: A woman reported at 12:58 p.m. that her cat had been shot with a pellet gun on Syndicate Street. The woman only wanted the incident documented in the event that this type of incident continues.
July 9
THEFT: An officer took a theft report at 8:21 a.m. The caller reported that a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle on 190th Street. The officer took information for a report.
THEFT: Police took a report at 12:43 p.m. of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Forest Edge Drive.