The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 11-16. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors
June 11
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a property damage crash on Triangle Lane at 8:33 p.m. The caller reported a vehicle struck a light pole and knocked it over. Officers arrived and spoke to the driver, who admitted he hit the light pole after swerving to avoid an animal. Insurance information was collected.
June 12
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Hillside Avenue at 12:48 p.m. The reporting person said a vehicle struck his car, which was parked on the street in front of his house, and did not stop. Information was collected for a report.
June 13
DWI: Police responded to the report of an ATV driver bleeding from his head at 10:45 p.m. Officers located the driver and determined he was impaired. The man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated and obstructing the legal process. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
June 16
TRAFFIC: Police responded to an accident at on Stuart Drive at 12:14 p.m. A driver struck a small trailer that was parked on the side of the road. There were no injuries.