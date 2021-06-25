The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 14-21. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 15
ASSAULT: A man was arrested for probable cause domestic assault and possession of hypodermic needles on Sunset Drive at 8:13 a.m. The man said he swallowed methamphetamine and heroin prior to officers making contact and taking him into custody. The man was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment and later to the Scott County Jail upon his release from St. Francis.
June 16
DWI: A man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 500 block of 2nd Street West at 2:22 p.m. The man was transported to Scott County Jail.
THEFT: A woman called at 4:37 p.m. to report her son's bicycle had been stolen. An officer discovered the bicycle had already been turned into police and returned it to the caller.
June 18
DRUGS: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Waterford Way at 9:26 a.m. regarding found drugs. The reporting party said that they recently purchased a vehicle and found possible drugs in it. The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs were taken back to the Jordan Police Department and placed in evidence for destruction.
June 19
THEFT: Officers responded to a theft report at Valley Green Park at 6:37 p.m. The caller said his neighbor stole his Coleman cooler. An officer spoke with neighbor who returned the cooler without incident. Caller did not want to pursue criminal charges.
June 20
THEFT: Officers received a call for a shoplifting theft on Triangle Lane at 5:33 p.m. A juvenile female was issued a citation for misdemeanor theft.