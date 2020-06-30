The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 17-19. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 17
THEFT: Police responded to a series of gas drive-offs at Holiday on Triangle Lane. The business reported three gas drive-offs involving the same suspect and vehicle, totaling $40.73 in fuel loss. Holiday is gathering video footage for additional documentation.
June 18
DWI: Police responded to the report of an intoxicated driver on Seville Drive at 9:11 a.m. A man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated.
June 19
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 169 and Quaker Avenue at 3:48 p.m. The driver said her foot slipped off the brake, causing her to hit the vehicle in front of her, resulting in minor damage to her vehicle. There was no visible damage to the other vehicle. One driver was cited for driving after revocation.