The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 24-28. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 24
THEFT: Police responded to the report of a theft on Corporate Drive at 5:36 p.m. It was reported that a suspect attempted to steal an enclosed trailer before they were interrupted by the owner of the trailer. The incident is under investigation.
June 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Triangle Lane at 7:07 p.m. Police found the suspect and the caller have a history of hostilities and that the crash was an intentional incident of property damage. The suspect opened their car door into the caller's vehicle multiple times and caused damage. The suspect was later stopped by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and cited for a traffic violation. The caller decided to pursue the matter civilly. Photos of the damage were taken.
June 27
DRUG: Police responded to a driving complaint on Triangle Lane at 5:02 p.m. A man was arrested for narcotics and driver’s license violations and later released from the scene. The vehicle was held for forfeiture and the man will be criminally charged by complaint summons.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for speed on Highway 169 near the intersection with Delaware Avenue at 11:57 p.m. A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
June 28
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for failing to drive in a single lane at 2:09 p.m. A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled substances.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 21 and Sawmill Road. A driver swerved to avoid a deer and struck construction barricades at the intersection. Shortly before the accident, a Scott County Sheriff's Deputy observed the barricades had been struck by an unknown vehicle and where moved into the travel lane.