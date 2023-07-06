The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 27-July 2. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Medical: Officers were called to Valley Green Park for a woman experiencing a medical emergency. The officers assisted the woman until Ridgeview EMS arrived and transported her to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Animal: While on patrol, an officer observed a few people searching along Old Highway 169 and Bridle Creek Lane with flashlights. The officer made contact with a woman who advised that her and her husband were out looking for their cat. As the officer was gathering information, the woman received a call from her son saying the cat had been found.
Medical: Officers responded to the 200 block of Water Street for a report of a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Police assisted Ridgeview EMS and the woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Medical: Officers responded to the 100 block of 4th Street West for a medical emergency involving a woman who was not breathing. After officers arrived, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner responded and took custody of the woman; next of kin notification pending.
Fraud: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Creek Lane for in-progress fraud. A woman was on the phone with a foreign telephone scammer. The officer arrived and advised the woman of the fraud prior to any loss taking place.
Medical: An officer responded to the 600 block of Aberdeen Avenue for a woman experiencing a medical emergency found lying on the floor. She was transported to Mayo Hospital in New Prague by Ridgeview EMS.